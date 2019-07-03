Clear

Troopers warn against drunk driving over the 4th

The State Highway Patrol warns it will be cracking down on motorists in Missouri who drink and drive during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) — The State Highway Patrol warns it will be cracking down on motorists in Missouri who drink and drive during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period.

“We’re going to have high visibility, strict enforcement over the fourth,” said Sgt. Jake Angle an officer with Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H.

Troop H will have more troopers on the road during the holiday reporting period.

“If a trooper is not on extended leave or vacation, we’ll have them here working,” he said.

A total of four people were killed during last year’s Fourth of July reporting period. The patrol said 40 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated, and 437 crashes caused 220 injuries.

Angle said in addition to drunk and distracted driving, there will be more drivers on the road.

“There will be an increase in traffic,” Angle said. “Be patient. We just want people to be safe, obey all traffic laws and wear your seatbelt.”

The reporting period beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Rain chances will stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday on Thursday. It's looking right now to be scattered chances, so not a complete washout. Good news is that it's looking to be dry for the fireworks Thursday evening.
