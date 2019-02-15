Troopers warn of dangers after man killed helping stranded driver

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers about the dangers of helping stranded motorists after a good samaritan was killed on Highway 36.

Troopers said it's important to assess the situation before you help somebody in a potentially dangerous situation.

They said pedestrians need to be highly aware of their surroundings while walking along busy roads or highways.

"Just be aware of your surroundings," said Sgt. Jake Angle. "You just have to know what's going on around you at all times. You can't take it for granted that people are going to change lanes. You can't take it for granted that the other driver is paying attention. It's self awareness"

29-year-old Kyle Juhl, of Wathena, Kansas, was struck and killed on Highway 36 Wednesday when he was trying to assist another driver experiencing a medical issue.

Police said Juhl had gotten out of his vehicle and was trying to get across the highway to the median where the other vehicle was parked when he was struck.