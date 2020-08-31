Clear
Troy High School classes and activities cancelled for Sept. 1 due to COVID case

Troy Public Schools USD 429 announced Monday that the 7-12 classes will not be in session on Tuesday, September 1 due to a positive COVID-19 case at Troy High School.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 6:19 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

In a statement, the district said that it was informed by the Doniphan County Health Department of a positive COVID-19 case of a Troy High School student.

“We are currently working with the Health Department to do contact tracing,” the district said. “The health department will contact the families of the students that may have been in close contact with the student.”

The district will continue to update parents and students on the situation.

Prek-6 classes will be in session on Tuesday, September 1 and buses will run their routes.

No activities will take place on Tuesday, September 1. Volleyball quad for Troy High School students at Onaga is cancelled.

Vocational students are not to attend vocational classes on Tuesday, September 1.

For further updates, visit the Troy Public Schools’ website. (www.troyusd.org)

