Clear

Troy USD 429 starts holiday break early due to illness

Troy USD 429 school district will not be in session Wednesday or Thursday due to illness.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 4:43 PM

(TROY, Kan.)— Troy USD 429 school district will not be in session Wednesday or Thursday due to illness.

The school district was scheduled to start holiday break Friday, but due to illness spreading across the district, it was decided to begin break early. 

According to school officials, almost 50 percent of elementary students were out sick. 

This comes a week after Doniphan West USD 111 closed school for four days due to sickness. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area by the afternoon hours and we will see the winds pick up out of the south as well.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events