Troy USD 429 starts holiday break early due to illness

(TROY, Kan.)— Troy USD 429 school district will not be in session Wednesday or Thursday due to illness.
The school district was scheduled to start holiday break Friday, but due to illness spreading across the district, it was decided to begin break early.
According to school officials, almost 50 percent of elementary students were out sick.
This comes a week after Doniphan West USD 111 closed school for four days due to sickness.
