Troy grocery store to start delivery service for customers amid Coronavirus fears

(Troy, Kan.) John's Market, a small town grocer in Troy, is helping reduce the spread of Covid-19 in their communities.

The owners announced they've started a delivery service for customers.

John and Laurie Simpson said a lot of their regular shoppers are elderly and likely in the high-risk category for experiencing more serious effects should they be infected.

The Simpsons said they want to do their part to keep their community safe.

"We've wanted to do this for a while now," Laurie Simpson said. "It just seemed like the appropriate time to jump in and provide that service."

The Simpsons also said a majority of their business comes from elderly customers and they wanted to think of them during this time.

More information on the store's new delivery service can be found on their Facebook page.