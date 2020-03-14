Clear
Troy grocery store to start delivery service for customers amid Coronavirus fears

John's Market in Troy has recently offered a delivery service as concerns grow for elderly customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 11:41 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(Troy, Kan.) John's Market, a small town grocer in Troy, is helping reduce the spread of Covid-19 in their communities. 
The owners announced they've started a delivery service for customers.

John and Laurie Simpson said a lot of their regular shoppers are elderly and likely in the high-risk category for experiencing more serious effects should they be infected.

The Simpsons said they want to do their part to keep their community safe.

"We've wanted to do this for a while now," Laurie Simpson said. "It just seemed like the appropriate time to jump in and provide that service." 

The Simpsons also said a majority of their business comes from elderly customers and they wanted to think of them during this time.

More information on the store's new delivery service can be found on their Facebook page.

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s.
