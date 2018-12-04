Troy woman killed in tractor-trailer crash

(DEKALB, Mo.) A 51-year-old Troy, Kansas woman was killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Cherri Edwards was going west in a Chevrolet Impala on Route P near Clarksdale around 11:15 a.m. when the crash happened.
A tractor-trailer was going north on MO-31 when the Impala entered onto MO-31 without yielding and was struck by the tractor-trailer.
Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
