Troy woman killed in tractor-trailer crash

Cherri Edwards, 51, of Troy, Kansas was killed in the crash.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 8:45 AM

(DEKALB, Mo.) A 51-year-old Troy, Kansas woman was killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Cherri Edwards was going west in a Chevrolet Impala on Route P near Clarksdale around 11:15 a.m. when the crash happened.

A tractor-trailer was going north on MO-31 when the Impala entered onto MO-31 without yielding and was struck by the tractor-trailer.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

We are once again waking up to cloudy skies and bitter cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this Tuesday morning. We even still have a few snow flurries lingering. The forecast is remaining dry and cloudy for Tuesday. It will also be another cold and below average day with highs in the upper 20s.
