Truck axle causes multi-vehicle accident on I-29

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was injured after a truck lost an axle while traveling north on I-29 just north of 169.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2012 Volvo Conventional was traveling north on I-29 Friday morning when it lost an axle.

The axle crossed the median to southbound I-29 striking the windshield of a 2016 Toyota Avalon. The Avalon traveled off the west side of I-29.

The axle traveled back across the median striking the windshield of a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville.

The driver of the Avalon suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care.

North and southbound traffic was narrowed to one lane on each side while crews cleared the scene.