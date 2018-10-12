Clear

Truck hits building along St. Joseph Ave.

The owner of a former furniture store is cleaning up after a truck hit the building.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 6:53 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The owner of what used to be a furniture store spent the day cleaning up after a truck hit the building.
It happened at the former Atherton's Furniture Connection located at the corner of St. Joseph Avenue and Broadway.

The owner of the old furniture store says neighbors called her to inform her of what happened. At this time, Its unclear exactly how the truck ended up hitting the store. 

Police continue to investigate.

A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.
