(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The owner of what used to be a furniture store spent the day cleaning up after a truck hit the building.
It happened at the former Atherton's Furniture Connection located at the corner of St. Joseph Avenue and Broadway.
The owner of the old furniture store says neighbors called her to inform her of what happened. At this time, Its unclear exactly how the truck ended up hitting the store.
Police continue to investigate.
Related Content
- Truck hits building along St. Joseph Ave.
- Widespread Power Outage Hits St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- Police Investigating after Child Shot in St. Joseph Apartment Building
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- Magicians Converge on St. Joseph
- Fall Colors of St. Joseph
- Flu Virus 'Infects' St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Primary Election Results
Scroll for more content...