Truck loses control, strikes into home on Southside

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a truck somehow lost control on Mason Road crashing through the front yard of one home before hitting another.
The accident happened in the 700 block of Mason Rd. near Hyde Park Ave.
Emergency crews responded to the area shortly after 4 p.m., police said no one was inside the home that was struck at the time of the accident.
Police said no one was seriously injured, and are investigating how the truck lost control. The homeowners of the house that was struck are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
