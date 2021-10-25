Clear
Truckers share concerns amid nationwide supply issues

Ricky Jackson, A truck driver from East Texas shared his outlook on the trucking industry shortage issues Sunday while at a local travel stop in St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 12:56 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 1:23 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the nationwide supply chain issues continue to dominate the headlines truck drivers around the country share how they're being affected.

"The ports are full," Ricky Jackson, truck driver, said. 

Jackson, who passed through town Sunday. with so much inventory at the ports and still coming in, there's a bigger need for it all to get to the shelves.

"There's a lot of trucking companies from what I hear are looking for more drivers on a larger scale," Jackson said. 

At the same time, a labor shortage brought on by the pandemic only adds to that need.

Jackson said the shortage of drivers has led shipping companies to hire as many applicants as they can, and that means many are rolling out the red carpet for those willing to sign up to drive a big rig.

Jackson works for a smaller shipping company and doesn't expect these issues to affect him over the next few months.

He does have concerns over the long term, due to fuel prices.

"Right now fuel is skyrocketing," He said.  "That has a lot to do with our industry."

