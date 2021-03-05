Clear
Truckloads of furniture arrive six months late for southside flood victims

"It’s been frustrating waiting so long, but we’re excited to finally have it arriving," said Minister Percell.

Posted: Mar 5, 2021
Updated: Mar 5, 2021 8:57 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday morning, a long awaited arrival turned up in St. Joseph's southside. 

“We finally received some furniture that we ordered for those that have been affected by the flood in the southside last August, so it’s been six months but it finally showed up,” said Minister Keith Percell, East Hills Church of Christ. 

Nearly half a year after it's ordered date, flood victims got their hands on furniture donated to them by the Church of Christ. Church leaders said, "it’s been frustrating waiting so long, but we’re excited to finally have it arriving."

Last July, 200 residents on the southend watched their homes fill with rushing water after the Contrary Creek flood. Homeowners lost furniture, pets, memories and countless dollars in the rebuilding process. 

While it's been close to seven months since the flood, Minister Percell said 50 families still need help.

“If you have to do the whole house, it takes a long time and money,” said Percell. 

As for the late truckloads of furniture, church leaders said COVID-19 is the culprit behind the months-long delay. The pandemic pushing back manufacturing orders and timely arrivals. So, flood victims are just now receiving some of the furniture promised to them. 

The Church of Christ has stuck with flood victims since the beginning, helping residents on the road to recovery. The church purchased well over $500,000 in building materials and appliances, not including the new loads of furniture. 

Coming off the trucks at the old Hazmat building on the southend are complete sets of furniture- bedroom, dining and living room sets. 

Church leaders hope their efforts unpack some of the burden facing these flood victims. Minister Percell said, "I knew we could help. I wish we could do more always." 

Minister Percell said the last and largest truck full of furniture is still to come. Church leaders are awaiting a time and date. 


