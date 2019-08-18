Truman Middle School students painting tiles in hopes of a new unified tradition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On the second day of school on Friday morning, students at Truman Middle School in St. Joseph were able to come together as a team to paint ceiling tiles.

"We are tigers. We are not 7th graders. We are not 8th graders. We are a family," said Truman Assistant Principal Chuck Green. "This is our school. We should have pride. That's our goal."

Green thought it be a great idea to collaborate students from different grade levels split up into different groups to come up with their own theme for the tiles. The creativity just took off from there.

"I got to take my sock off and foot paint it," said Truman 7th Grader Madelynn Hughes. "So there's one with my hand prints and foot prints."

The themes ranged from space aliens to the beach, even Peppa Pig.

"She likes to have fun and everything. She works hard and play," said Truman 8th Grader Keon Williams. "That's why we did Peppa Pig."

When it's all said and done, this will be a project these students can remember and look back on forever.

"Everyone is going to be looking up and seeing all the art work we did," said Truman 7th Grader Jazlynn Smith.

"Whenever kids come back. They can see that it was something they did and contributed to," Green said. "We'll move forward "

Truman faculty hopes to have the tiles up on the ceiling next week.

Green added the school is planning other team work events throughout the school year.