Trump: 'You have to go home now. We have to have peace.'

President Donald Trump issues statement as protesters breach U.S. Capitol.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 3:41 PM

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) President Trump delivers a statement on Twitter as protesters breach U.S. Capitol.

