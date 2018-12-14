Clear

Trump names budget director to serve as acting chief of staff

Donald Trump has found a new chief of staff.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:33 PM

(WASHINGTON)— President Donald Trump has found his next chief of staff. 

Trump announced budget director Mick Mulvaney will serve as the acting chief of staff replacing John Kelly in the new year. 

Trump made the announcement on his Twitter account Friday afternoon. 

After a beautiful end to the week, nice weather is shaping up for the weekend. For any Friday night plans, expect dry weather and clear skies. Lows will be dropping into the 20s.
