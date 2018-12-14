Trump names budget director to serve as acting chief of staff

(WASHINGTON)— President Donald Trump has found his next chief of staff.
Trump announced budget director Mick Mulvaney will serve as the acting chief of staff replacing John Kelly in the new year.
Trump made the announcement on his Twitter account Friday afternoon.
