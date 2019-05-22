Clear

NWS gives Tuesday's Effingham tornado EF-1 rating

The National Weather Service Office in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill sent out a damage survey crew on Wednesday.

Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday night's tornado in Atchison County, Kansas has been rated an EF-1 by the National Weather Service.

The NWS Office in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill sent out a damage survey crew on Wednesday to areas near the city of Effingham where the tornado passed through. 

After surveying the damage, the crew determined that the tornado had an estimated wind speed of 90 mph. It traveled for about 4.5 miles before dissipating. 

There were no deaths or injuries reported from this tornado event. 

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes in the following categories: 

EF0...Weak......65-85 mph
EF1...Weak......86-110 mph
EF2...Strong....111-135 mph
EF3...Strong....136-165 mph
EF4...Violent...166-200 mph
EF5...Violent... greater than 200 mph

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
