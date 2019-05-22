NWS gives Tuesday's Effingham tornado EF-1 rating

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday night's tornado in Atchison County, Kansas has been rated an EF-1 by the National Weather Service.

The NWS Office in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill sent out a damage survey crew on Wednesday to areas near the city of Effingham where the tornado passed through.

After surveying the damage, the crew determined that the tornado had an estimated wind speed of 90 mph. It traveled for about 4.5 miles before dissipating.

There were no deaths or injuries reported from this tornado event.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes in the following categories:

EF0...Weak......65-85 mph

EF1...Weak......86-110 mph

EF2...Strong....111-135 mph

EF3...Strong....136-165 mph

EF4...Violent...166-200 mph

EF5...Violent... greater than 200 mph