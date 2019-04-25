Clear
Tuition to increase at Missouri Western next year

The Missouri Western State University Board of Governors voted unanimously to increase tuition and room and board rates for the 2019-2020 school year.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 3:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Tuition was voted to increase 5.5 percent, or about $12.70 per credit hour. Other fees will remain steady.

The tuition increase will cost students taking 15 credit hours an increase of $191 next semester.

All other rates, including online tuition, graduate tuition, out-of-state undergraduate tuition and tuition at locations other than the St. Joseph campus, will rise five percent.

The tuition increases will allow the university to get back some of the cuts from state funding.

"What this allows Missouri Western to do is it allows us to recoup a little bit of the state appropriation cuts that we have had in the past," interim Vice President of Financial Planning, Carey McMillian said. "And it allows us to uh go forward in and do some of the maintenance projects that we have not been able to do in the past."

Also set to increase next school year, are room rates on campus. Rates will be increasing two to three percent, depending on the residence hall. Board rates will also increase about three percent, depending on the meal plan chosen.

