Clear
Tulip trot 5k benefits Parkinson's research

Previously known as the sunset trot, the Tulip Trot 5K was held for the first time since the pandemic.

Posted: Apr 12, 2021 12:08 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Runners and walkers laced their shoes up for this year's Tulip Trot 5K Sunday held at the Remington Nature Center. 

More than 200 runners were signed up for the event, which organizers said was double the amount of the attendance goal. 

Additional runners also signed up shortly before the race started. 

The event, previously known as the Sunset Trot 5K, raises money and awareness for Parkinson's disease research. 

Proceeds from the 5k go to Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease. 

