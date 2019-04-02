Turnout low in school district levy vote

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Early voting numbers point to a low voter turnout in Tuesday's election.

As of 11:00 a.m., the Buchanan County Clerk's office showed an 8 percent turnout at the polls.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary-Baack Garvey was predicting 40 percent of registered voters to cast a ballot.

Voters in St. Joseph are deciding the fate of a proposed tax levy for the St. Joseph School District as well as electing two new Board of Education members.

The ballot measure asks voters to approve a .61 cent tax levy with a five-year sunset clause for the district. If the levy passes, it would generate $6.5 million a year for the district.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected a $1.15 tax levy increase in November 2017 by a 72 percent to 28 percent margin.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.