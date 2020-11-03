Clear

Turnout steady as voters head to the polls

The Buchanan County Clerk's Office is predicting voter turnout to be as high as 80 percent.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 9:42 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) at St. Joseph polling places as they opened Tuesday morning.

Lines formed outside at Our Lady of Guadalupe when the polls opened at 6 a.m. as voters waited to cast their ballot in the presidential election.

State election authorities are predicting record voter turnout with as many as 75 percent of Missouri's registered voters expected to cast a ballot.

The Buchanan County Clerk's Office is predicting voter turnout to be as high as 80 percent in the county.

Polling places are open until 7 p.m. You can find a list of polling place on the county clerk's website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories