Turnout steady as voters head to the polls

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) at St. Joseph polling places as they opened Tuesday morning.

Lines formed outside at Our Lady of Guadalupe when the polls opened at 6 a.m. as voters waited to cast their ballot in the presidential election.

State election authorities are predicting record voter turnout with as many as 75 percent of Missouri's registered voters expected to cast a ballot.

The Buchanan County Clerk's Office is predicting voter turnout to be as high as 80 percent in the county.

Polling places are open until 7 p.m. You can find a list of polling place on the county clerk's website.