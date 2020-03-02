Two 79-year-olds seriously injured in DeKalb County crash

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were seriously injured in crash in Clarksdale Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on MO-6 at Hilltop Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
Troopers said Donna Smith, 79, was making a left hand turn onto MO-6 when she turned into the path of Eubert Schneider, 79.
Schneider hit the rear passenger side of Smith's Chevrolet Impala.
The Impala came to a stop facing west and blocking the highway, while Schneider's Chevrolet Silverado went off the east side of the road.
According to the crash report, both of them were seriously injured and transported to Mosaic in St. Joseph.
Authorities said they were wearing their seat belts.
