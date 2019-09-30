Two Missouri men facing sexual assault charges in New Jersey

(TOMS RIVER, N.J.) Two Missouri men are facing charges in New Jersey for aggravated sexual assault in the first degree from incidents that allegedly occurred in the Borough of Beachwood between 2001 and 2007.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Pedro Manzano, 46, of Cameron, and Juan Manzano, 52, of St. Joseph, were arrested after a joint investigation done by authorities in Missouri and New Jersey.

Pedro Manzano is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact. He is currently being lodged in Clinton County Jail and has agreed to be extradited to New Jersey to answer charges. He will be moved to Ocean County Jail after a detention hearing.

Juan Manzano is charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault. He is currently being lodged in Buchanan County Jail and is contesting extradition to New Jersey.

The arrests followed an investigation that began after victims came forward and disclosed acts of sexual abuse to detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Beachwood Police Department. After learning that the perpetrators of the abuse lived in Missouri, detectives from Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit traveled to Missouri and arrested the Manzanos. The Cameron Police Department and St. Joseph Police Department assisted with the arrests.

“While the public should take comfort in the fact that these suspects are in custody, this remains an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with additional information concerning these individuals should contact Sergeant Jason Steele or Detective Stephanie Bayha of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027, or Detective David Bowden of the Beachwood Police Department at (732) 341-1242,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer stated.