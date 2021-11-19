Two MoDOT workers killed in St. Louis crash

(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were killed Thursday morning.

The workers were re-striping a lane in St. Louis just after 11 a.m.

A car plowed through the cones and struck the workers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the workers were a man and a woman.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third worker was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The person driving the car that struck the workers was also taken to a hospital and is cooperating with investigators.