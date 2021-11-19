Two MoDOT workers killed in St. Louis crash

(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were killed Thursday morning.
The workers were re-striping a lane in St. Louis just after 11 a.m.
A car plowed through the cones and struck the workers.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the workers were a man and a woman.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third worker was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital.
The person driving the car that struck the workers was also taken to a hospital and is cooperating with investigators.