Two Nebraska teenagers injured in Nodaway County crash

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Two Nebraska teenagers were seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Nodaway County early Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Kodenn Koester, of Dubois, Nebraska, was driving west on Missouri Highway 46, two miles west of Maryville. The vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road, struck an embankment and became airborne. The vehicle then struck a culvert and began to overturn.

Koester and a passenger, 18-year-old Jenna Weidner, of Omaha, Nebraska, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.