Two Nebraska teenagers injured in Nodaway County crash

Two Nebraska teenagers were seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Nodaway County early Thursday morning.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 5:58 AM

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Two Nebraska teenagers were seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Nodaway County early Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Kodenn Koester, of Dubois, Nebraska, was driving west on Missouri Highway 46, two miles west of Maryville. The vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road, struck an embankment and became airborne. The vehicle then struck a culvert and began to overturn.

Koester and a passenger, 18-year-old Jenna Weidner, of Omaha, Nebraska, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
