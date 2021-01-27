Two Paramedics are helping the community on and off the clock - Salute The Badge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Paramedics Jeff Wyrick and Jordan Lebahn are giving above and beyond their normal duties.

The pair is using their spare time to volunteer at vaccine clinics to help adminster vaccine shots.

While they are doing this in their spare time, they are happy to give back to the community.

"So for me to be out here able to help the community to give back to the people that help to pay for us to do what we do.. Just feels good, said Lebahn.

"Just getting to see smiles on people's faces. It does give people hope and you kinda take a little bit of that smile away with you as you go," said Wyrick.

Wyrick and Lebahn say they are always happy to interact with people and will continue to continue to volunteer at the vaccine clinic.

They both agree that volunteering is a good way to interact with the public and that it is nice to see the community during their good days and not during an emergency.