Two St. Joseph independent living facility residents test positive for coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two residents of Country Squire independent living facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Country Squire’s spokesperson, Alyssa Cerrito, said one resident has been hospitalized after testing positive for the virus and the other resident is in isolation at the facility.

“Upon learning that a resident was being tested, residents were notified and asked to self-isolate in their apartments,” Cerrito said Tuesday.

Country Squire has implemented heightened protocols including closed common areas, visitation restricted essential personnel, meals are delivered to individual apartments in disposable packaging and general transportation services were suspended, Cerrito said.

The independent living facility, according to Cerrito, cannot share any additional information about the residents.

Management has been in contact with the health department and is complying with guidelines and protocols, Cerrito said.

This is the second senior living facility in St. Joseph to report a positive case of COVID-19. Living Community of St. Joseph announced Saturday that an employee had tested positive for the virus. No additional cases have been reported at Living Community as of Tuesday night.