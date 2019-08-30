Two arrested, charged after police find drugs, loaded gun during traffic stop

(CAMERON, Mo.) Cameron Police arrested two people on Friday after officers discovered drugs and a loaded stolen firearm in the vehicle they were driving.

According to the Cameron Police Department, a vehicle was stopped near Cameron High School at around 3:00 a.m. and when the officer approached the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle gave false information about his identity. Police were able to discover that he was driving with a revoked license.

During the vehicle stop, officers also discovered drugs and a loaded stolen firearm. Police arrested the driver and passenger.

Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi McClain has charged the two people who were arrested.

The driver, 40-year-old Christopher L. Morris of Sugar Lake, has been charged with a class F felony for driving with a revoked license, a class A misdemeanor for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor for making a false report, a class C misdemeanor for failure to drive on right half of the roadway, and a class D misdemeanor for failure to provide insurance. His bond was set at $10,000.

The passenger, 37-year-old Tanya L. Morris of Sugar Creek, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a class E felony for unlawful use of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $15,000.