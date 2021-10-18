Two arrested in connection to Chillicothe teen overdose death

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) On Sunday, October 17, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Chillicothe Police Officers were dispatched to an unresponsive and not breathing 17-year-old female in the 400 block of Cherry St. Also dispatched was the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services to provide medical assistance. Officers discovered the female was deceased.

Officers conducted an investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death. Officers learned the female had ingested counterfeit “prescription” pills. Since the pills are counterfeit, they sometimes contain dangerous amounts of controlled substances which cause overdosing up to death. Officers have recently responded to other incidents of overdosing due to the counterfeit pills, however, the persons did not die.

During the investigation, Officers discovered who distributed the controlled substance to the victim. Officers arrested a 23-year-old female for the distribution of this dangerous drug and are also seeking charges for murder.

Officers continued to investigate this case. At approximately 8:39 p.m., Chillicothe Police Officers, Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Polk St. after applying for and obtaining the search warrant through the Livingston County Court. During the search, officers located more of the counterfeit pills along with other controlled substances. As a result, a 33-year-old male was arrested.

Both the female and male were transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail to be held pending the filing of formal charges.

This investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to investigate as information is obtained.

The Police Department was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Livingston County Juvenile Office, Livingston County Children’s Division, and the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

You can find information here, about counterfeit pills and the danger and potency of the pills. Please talk with your friends, family members, and children about this danger and how to avoid this. These pills have been a problem for larger cities and are trickling into the area. Chillicothe Police Department has worked with the DEA and other agencies in this area in an attempt to combat these issues. They want to educate the citizenry and work together to stop this problem in the area.