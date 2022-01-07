Clear
Two charged in toddler's death in Chillicothe

Christopher Robert Wilson and Avery Nicole Young were charged with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a childhood.

Posted: Jan 7, 2022 10:56 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) A man and a woman have been charged with the death of a toddler on Christmas Eve in Chillicothe.

According to police, medics arrived at the Chillicothe home in the afternoon on Christmas Eve and found a 2-year-old unresponsive.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived.

Young was the child's mother and told detectives she had put the baby down in his crib and didn't check on him again until more than 24 hours later, according to a probable cause statement.

Young also told detectives she and Wilson were addicted to drugs and using at the time of the child's death.

Both Young and Avery are scheduled to appear in court in Livingston County on Friday morning.

Young and Avery were booked into the Dekalb-Daviess county jail.

Both are denied bond.

