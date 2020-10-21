Two-day flood relief distribution event for Southside flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three months after the devastating southside flood in St. Joseph, flood victims lined up Wednesday morning for more materials to rebuild their damaged homes.

At the southend's hazmat building, flood victims collected building materials along with essential items like water, female hygiene products and food.

From 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., a constant stream of southside residents pulled up to pack their vehicles.

Brenda Shores, one of 200 homeowners impacted by July's flash flooding lost everything to the rushing water.

“It was a total loss. It was four feet in our house. At the time, I was down at KU getting radiation treatment and my fiance was at work, so we didn’t know about it. We had two dogs in their cadys and they drowned, so we lost our dogs,” said Brenda Shores, flood victim.

A working bathroom, kitchen and a heated house are the essentials many southside flood victims are still in need of.

“I really wasn’t surprised when they were here at 7:30 this morning lining up,” said Kylee Strough, United Way of Greater St. Joseph.

Southside families are still in the thick of rebuilding. As the cold weather moves in, the pressure mounts to get people quickly back into their homes.

“Our focus right now is how can we get people to stay in their homes," said Strough, "There is a definite sense of urgency to try and get working heat sources for people and something more than a space heater.”

Shores said the flood couldn't have happened at a worse time. As she is still unable to work, her fiance has been their only stream of income as she continues her medical treatments.

“It’s been expensive. We’ve gotten a lot of help from the people doing the free stuff at the Bargain Barn and stuff like that. We’ve taken advantage of everything we could,” said Shores.

Once this two-day distribution event finishes up Thursday, area agencies hope they can continue to provide for those in need on the city's southend.

“What’s the next phase we need to enter and what is it that people need to be able to safe and secure in their own homes,” said Strough.

Thursday is the last day for the flood relief distribution. The event begins at 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the hazmat building at 312 W. Colorado Street.

Residents must bring a piece of mail with their address and ID.

United Way said the event is first come, first served.