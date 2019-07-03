Two drivers receive minor injuries in crash Wednesday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Mitchell Ave. at the intersection of S. 20th St. in St. Joseph Wednesday morning.

The crash happening around 10:30 a.m. when a black sedan and a blue truck collided at the intersection. According to Sgt. Chris McBane with the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash happened as the truck was driving westbound on Mitchell Ave. when the driver attempted to make a left turn on to S. 20th St. and crashed into the sedan.

A pregnant woman was driving the black sedan and sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. The driver of the truck also sustaining minor injuries and refusing medical treatment.

A citation may be given to one of the drivers as officers continue the investigation.