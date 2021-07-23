Two hospitalized in Buchanan County crash

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Interstate-29 Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 83-year-old Paul Jackson, of St. Joseph, was driving northbound on I-29 when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, went down and embankment, and struck a ditch.

He sustained serious injuries. A passenger, 79-year-old Joyce Jackson, of St. Joseph, sustained serious injuries. Both were taken to Mosaic Life Care.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing their seat belts.