Two in custody after trespassing on Helena Elementary School grounds

(HELENA, Mo.)— Two people are in custody after trespassing on the Helena Elementary School grounds Wednesday morning.

According to Andrew County Sheriff Bryan Atkins, law enforcement responded to an incident at the school just before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found two suspects on the roof.

A female suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, while a male suspect fled the scene.

According to officials, the man was eventually picked up and transported to the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.

Classes are still in session at the school until Thursday.