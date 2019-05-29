Clear
Two in custody after trespassing on Helena Elementary School grounds

Two individuals are in custody after trespassing at Helena Elementary School early Wednesday morning.

(HELENA, Mo.)— Two people are in custody after trespassing on the Helena Elementary School grounds Wednesday morning.

According to Andrew County Sheriff Bryan Atkins, law enforcement responded to an incident at the school just before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found two suspects on the roof.

A female suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, while a male suspect fled the scene. 

According to officials, the man was eventually picked up and transported to the Andrew County Sheriff's Department. 

Classes are still in session at the school until Thursday.

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern will finally quiet down as we head into our Wednesday and the second half of the work week.
