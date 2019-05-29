(HELENA, Mo.)— Two people are in custody after trespassing on the Helena Elementary School grounds Wednesday morning.
According to Andrew County Sheriff Bryan Atkins, law enforcement responded to an incident at the school just before 3 a.m.
Upon arrival, law enforcement found two suspects on the roof.
A female suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, while a male suspect fled the scene.
According to officials, the man was eventually picked up and transported to the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.
Classes are still in session at the school until Thursday.
Related Content
- Two in custody after trespassing on Helena Elementary School grounds
- Helena students get to see cool jobs and their cars
- Student Taken into Custody Following School Threat
- Big surprise for SJSD elementary school
- School district considering new elementary school start times
- North Platte Breaks Ground on New Junior High School
- UPDATE: Lockdown lifted for multiple SJSD schools, subject in custody
- One in Custody Following Standoff
- Hyde Elementary New Target in SJSD School Closures
- SJSD Board Votes to Close Humboldt and Lake Elementary Schools
Scroll for more content...