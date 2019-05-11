Clear

Two in hospital following crash on N. 25th and Faraon Streets

Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident on N. 25th and Faraon Streets Saturday evening, according to police.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 7:39 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident on N. 25th and Faraon Streets Saturday evening, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Police said a driver traveling north on N. 25th failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle traveling west on Faraon.

Officer Julian Cecil, St. Joseph Police Department, said a male driver in the vehicle traveling on Faraon suffered minor injuries. The condition of the driver traveling on N. 25th is unclear at this time.

The identities of either driver were not released. 

Count on KQ2 for any additional updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
The chance for more rain will come tonight and into Sunday. A line of showers will bring some rain after midnight. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events