Two in hospital following crash on N. 25th and Faraon Streets

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident on N. 25th and Faraon Streets Saturday evening, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Police said a driver traveling north on N. 25th failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle traveling west on Faraon.

Officer Julian Cecil, St. Joseph Police Department, said a male driver in the vehicle traveling on Faraon suffered minor injuries. The condition of the driver traveling on N. 25th is unclear at this time.

The identities of either driver were not released.

Count on KQ2 for any additional updates.