Two taken to hospital following crash on U.S. Highway 59

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were transported to the hospital following a crash on U.S. Highway 59 (S. 4th Street) near the U.S. 36 off ramp.

The St. Joseph Police Department said a vehicle was heading south on Hwy 59 just before 3 p.m. Saturday when the driver attempted to turn left off the highway and collided with a vehicle traveling north.

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital by ambulance, while the second driver was also taken to the hospital but by a friend. They both had minor injuries following the crash.

Police have not released whether or not any citations will be given at this point, and said the accident is still under investigation.