Two taken to hospital following crash on U.S. Highway 59

Two people were transported to the hospital following a crash on U.S. Highway 59 near the U.S. 36 off ramp.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 5:30 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were transported to the hospital following a crash on U.S. Highway 59 (S. 4th Street) near the U.S. 36 off ramp. 

The St. Joseph Police Department said a vehicle was heading south on Hwy 59 just before 3 p.m. Saturday when the driver attempted to turn left off the highway and collided with a vehicle traveling north. 

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital by ambulance, while the second driver was also taken to the hospital but by a friend. They both had minor injuries following the crash.

Police have not released whether or not any citations will be given at this point, and said the accident is still under investigation.

After a short break from the heat on Friday, temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon. Throughout the day, expect a few clouds from time to time but for the most part it should be a mostly sunny day.
