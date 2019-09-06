Clear

Two injured after accident at Kansas grain facility

Two people were injured after an accident at Cargill Ag., a grain facility, located in Cummings, Kansas Friday morning.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CUMMINGS, Kan.) Two people were injured after an accident at Cargill Ag., a grain facility, located in Cummings, Kansas Friday morning.

Atchison County Emergency Management Director Wes Lanter told MSC News that crews were called to the facility around 11:35 a.m. and found two victims inside a grain bin at the facility.

The victims needed to be extricated from the bin. One victim was taken to Atchison Hospital by ambulance and one was life-flighted to University of Kansas Health System.

Atchison County EMS and Atchison County Rescue were first to arrive on scene. The Atchison Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the accident is not immediately known.

The Atchison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

No names have been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Friday and Saturday is looking to stay dry and sunny. It will be very pleasant with temperatures near average in the lower 80s. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events