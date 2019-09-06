Two injured after accident at Kansas grain facility

(CUMMINGS, Kan.) Two people were injured after an accident at Cargill Ag., a grain facility, located in Cummings, Kansas Friday morning.
Atchison County Emergency Management Director Wes Lanter told MSC News that crews were called to the facility around 11:35 a.m. and found two victims inside a grain bin at the facility.
The victims needed to be extricated from the bin. One victim was taken to Atchison Hospital by ambulance and one was life-flighted to University of Kansas Health System.
Atchison County EMS and Atchison County Rescue were first to arrive on scene. The Atchison Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
The cause of the accident is not immediately known.
The Atchison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
No names have been released.
