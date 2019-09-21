Two injured after car goes airborne, overturns in Nodaway County

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured in a crash Friday night in northern Nodaway County after the vehicle they were in went airborne and overturned.

The crash happened on state route 246 about four miles east of Hopkins just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Tanner Wilcox, 20, of Parnell, was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road, struck a field entrance, went airborne and overturned.

Wilcox was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for treatment.

A passenger in the vehicle, Clayton Farrell, 21, of Maryville, was also injured. He was taken to Mosaic Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Both people in the car were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.