(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a collision between a red Ford F-150 and a Buick crossover near the Adams Bar and Grill.

The accident happened just after 11 near S 17th and Commercial St.

Police said the F-150 was leaving the bar's parking lot and struck the Buick, which lost a tire in the collision.

The driver and passenger of the Buick suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the F-150 was ticketed.