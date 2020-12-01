Two injured in Andrew County crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash in Andrew County Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Donald Sipes, of Savannah, was driving north on Interstate 29, three miles north of St. Joseph. The vehicle travelled off the east side of County Road 352, returned to the roadway and travelled off the west side of the road. The vehicle then hit a building and a tractor-trailer in a parking lot.

Sipes was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries. A passenger, 25-year-old Breanna Hostetler, of Maryville, was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. Neither were wearing seat belts.