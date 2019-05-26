Two injured in Sunday morning crash, police investigating

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two vehicles collided at the intersection of S. 20th St. and Olive St. in St. Joseph Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened after a white-passenger vehicle failed to stop at stop sign while driving southbound on S. 20th St. and was struck by a gray-vehicle driving eastbound on Olive St.

Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor to moderate injuries.

Sgt. Wayne Byrom with the St. Joseph Police Department says that police are investigating the crash.

"An investigation is ongoing. There will be summons or arrests made on it," he said.

No other information was released about the crash.