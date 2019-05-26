Clear

Two injured in Sunday morning crash, police investigating

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of S. 20th St. and Olive St. in St. Joseph Sunday morning.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 10:51 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to police, the crash happened after a white-passenger vehicle failed to stop at stop sign while driving southbound on S. 20th St. and was struck by a gray-vehicle driving eastbound on Olive St. 

Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor to moderate injuries.

Sgt. Wayne Byrom with the St. Joseph Police Department says that police are investigating the crash.

"An investigation is ongoing. There will be summons or arrests made on it," he said.

No other information was released about the crash. Stay with KQ2 for any updates to this story.

After last night's storms, the forecast for Sunday appears to be mostly dry. Will keep an isolated chance for a thunderstorm in the forecast through the afternoon. We may see a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of storms is expected to move in late tonight towards early Monday morning.
