(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A mother and daughter received minor injuries following a crash on N. 10th St. in St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happening at the intersection of N. 10th St. and Church St.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a vehicle driving on Church St. ran through a stop sign and struck a car that was driving north on 10th St.
A woman and young child were in the vehicle that was struck, both receiving minor injuries. The woman involved in the crash says that the young child was thrown from the car seat.
The vehicle that was struck ended up hitting a light pole.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
Related Content
- Two injured in crash after car blows through stop sign, police said
- Police stop 77 cars in overnight operation
- Car Crashes into Parked Car
- Sunday Night Crash Injures Four
- Fatal Car Crash Kills One
- Teen Seriously Injured in Andrew County Crash
- 3 injured in Sunday morning crash
- One Injured after crash near Faucett
- 1 injured in rollover crash on I-29
- Police pursuit ends after car crashes into swimming pool
Scroll for more content...