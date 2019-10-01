(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured in a crash in DeKalb County Tuesday morning just outside of Osborn.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 36 a half mile north of Osborn at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Ryan Culley, 37, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion east on Hwy. 36 when his car was struck by a 2006 Jaguar S-Type that failed to yield to the Fusion from Route M. The Jaguar S-Type was driven by 71-year-old Carol Shepherd.
Shepherd sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Mosaic Life Care. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Culley sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The scene was assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Related Content
- Two injured in crash on Highway 36 in DeKalb County
- 2 Injured in Crash on Highway 36 in Doniphan County
- 1 injured in 36 Highway rollover accident
- Pedestrian killed on 36 Highway
- 3 injured after truck pulling camper flips on Highway 36
- Two people seriously injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Hamilton
- One taken to hospital following crash on 36 Highway
- Police investigating car accident on 36 Highway
- SJPD identifies man killed along Highway 36
- Maysville woman seriously injured in crash in DeKalb County