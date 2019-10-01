Two injured in crash on Highway 36 in DeKalb County

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured in a crash in DeKalb County Tuesday morning just outside of Osborn.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 36 a half mile north of Osborn at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Ryan Culley, 37, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion east on Hwy. 36 when his car was struck by a 2006 Jaguar S-Type that failed to yield to the Fusion from Route M. The Jaguar S-Type was driven by 71-year-old Carol Shepherd.

Shepherd sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Mosaic Life Care. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Culley sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The scene was assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.