Clear

Two injured in crash on Highway 36 in DeKalb County

Two people were injured in a crash in DeKalb County Tuesday morning just outside of Osborn.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured in a crash in DeKalb County Tuesday morning just outside of Osborn.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 36 a half mile north of Osborn at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Ryan Culley, 37, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion east on Hwy. 36 when his car was struck by a 2006 Jaguar S-Type that failed to yield to the Fusion from Route M. The Jaguar S-Type was driven by 71-year-old Carol Shepherd.

Shepherd sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Mosaic Life Care. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Culley sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The scene was assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 91°
Another very unseasonable day is expected on this first day of October with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. Aside from temperatures, the main story moving forward will be the threat for widespread heavy rainfall and severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events