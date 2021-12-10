Clear
Two injured in two-vehicle accident

Two people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident.

Posted: Dec 10, 2021 12:56 AM

Two people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Gene Field Road.

St. Joseph Police responded to the call shortly before 11:30 pm Thursday.

According to police, the accident occurred after a vehicle traveling southbound on the Belt Highway ran a red light and struck an SUV that was traveling westbound on Gene Field Road.

Both drivers sustained injuries and were taken for medical treatment by Andrew County EMS, who was assisting with the accident.

The extent of the drivers' injuries is currently unknown.

We had a nice warm-up today with highs making a run for the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Strong winds are also expected with gusts up to 25 mph continuing overnight. Lows will cool down into the lower 30s tonight. Windy and warm conditions will stretch into Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front moving through Friday afternoon/early evening will give us a slight chance for rain, although most of the area should stay dry. The cold front will also bring temperatures back down into the 40s to start the weekend, however, above-average temperatures return on Sunday and will continue into the work week.
