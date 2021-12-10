Two injured in two-vehicle accident

Two people were sent to the hospital late Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Gene Field Road.

St. Joseph Police responded to the call shortly before 11:30 pm Thursday.

According to police, the accident occurred after a vehicle traveling southbound on the Belt Highway ran a red light and struck an SUV that was traveling westbound on Gene Field Road.

Both drivers sustained injuries and were taken for medical treatment by Andrew County EMS, who was assisting with the accident.

The extent of the drivers' injuries is currently unknown.