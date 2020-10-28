Two injured in officer involved crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A truck and police car collided at 22nd and Faraon Street leaving two injured.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a St. Joseph police officer was in the area responding to a felony arrest when the accident occurred.

The officer and driver of the truck were left injured on the scene, then taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care.

The truck was not the suspect of the felony arrest. The wanted suspect the police were looking for was taken into custody.

The cause of the accident is unknown.