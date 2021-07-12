Clear
Two injured in rollover crash

Two people were sent to the hospital following a rollover crash at 1900 Pacific Street late Sunday night .

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 7:36 AM

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, around 11:30 p.m. a pickup truck driving westbound on Pacific Street struck a parked vehicle. The pickup then hit a telephone pole and a retaining wall causing it to overturn and land on its side.

Police say that one person involved sustained serious injuries. The other had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

