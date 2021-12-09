Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two killed in Atchison County, Kansas crash

Two people were killed following a head-on crash in Atchison County, Kansas Wednesday night.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 6:38 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2021 6:38 PM

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan.) Two people were killed following a head-on crash in Atchison County, Kansas Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Derek Wohletz, 37, of Tonganoxie, was southbound on U.S. 73, when he crossed the center line and struck northbound Felieca Paxton, 26, of Atchison, head-on.

The Patrol reports that Paxton and a passenger, Jovonnie Franklin, 33, of Atchison, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juvenile passengers in Paxton's vehicle, a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old, sustained minor and serious injuries. Wohletz also sustained serious injuries. 

According to the Highway Patrol's crash report none of the adults were wearing seat belts. It is unknown if the two children were properly restrained.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 49°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
We had a nice warm-up today with highs making a run for the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Strong winds are also expected with gusts up to 25 mph continuing overnight. Lows will cool down into the lower 30s tonight. Windy and warm conditions will stretch into Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front moving through Friday afternoon/early evening will give us a slight chance for rain, although most of the area should stay dry. The cold front will also bring temperatures back down into the 40s to start the weekend, however, above-average temperatures return on Sunday and will continue into the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories