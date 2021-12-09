Two killed in Atchison County, Kansas crash

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan.) Two people were killed following a head-on crash in Atchison County, Kansas Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Derek Wohletz, 37, of Tonganoxie, was southbound on U.S. 73, when he crossed the center line and struck northbound Felieca Paxton, 26, of Atchison, head-on.

The Patrol reports that Paxton and a passenger, Jovonnie Franklin, 33, of Atchison, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juvenile passengers in Paxton's vehicle, a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old, sustained minor and serious injuries. Wohletz also sustained serious injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol's crash report none of the adults were wearing seat belts. It is unknown if the two children were properly restrained.