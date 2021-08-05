Two killed in Nodaway County crash

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed in an accident in Nodaway County, just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Tiffany Piveral, of Hopkins, Missouri, was driving southbound on MO 148, one mile south of Pickering, when she crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl from Pickering, Missouri.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children in Piveral's vehicle sustained moderate to serious injuries. Two were taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. The third was life-flighted to Children's Mercy in Omaha.