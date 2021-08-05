Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two killed in Nodaway County crash

Two people were killed in an accident in Nodaway County, just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 6:21 AM

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed in an accident in Nodaway County, just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Tiffany Piveral, of Hopkins, Missouri, was driving southbound on MO 148, one mile south of Pickering, when she crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl from Pickering, Missouri.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children in Piveral's vehicle sustained moderate to serious injuries. Two were taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. The third was life-flighted to Children's Mercy in Omaha.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the upper 80s. There is a chance for pop-up isolated showers this afternoon, although these will likely be infrequent and short-lived. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the upper 60s and light winds. Mostly dry and sunny conditions continue into the weekend as temperatures start to warm up again. Highs look to start to climb into the 90s Friday, with the heat continuing into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories