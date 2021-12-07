Two killed in structure fire outside of Gower

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were killed in a structure fire outside of Gower early Tuesday morning, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, the Clinton County Sheriff said at 7:25 a.m. the Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a residential structure fire south of unincorporated Gower.

Gower and Plattsburg Fire Departments along with Tri-County Ambulance, Clinton County Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene.

Fire crews discovered two adult victims that died in the fire along with several small animals.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.