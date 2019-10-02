Two men charged after allegedly stealing car at gunpoint

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two men have been charged with robbery after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in St. Joseph on Monday.

The two men, along with a juvenile, were arrested at the South Belt Walmart Monday morning.

RELATED STORY: Suspects arrested after string of armed vehicle thefts

Court documents show that Dreyton Kovey James, and co-conspirator Jaylob Michael Moran, were involved in the stealing of a vehicle on the 2500 block of S. 13th street Monday morning. According to the police report and victim's statement, James pulled a gun out and pointed it at the victim and told the victim to get out of the vehicle.

James and Moran then got into the vehicle and took off. Officers were able to follow the vehicle through St. Joseph when it eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Walmart. A detective who was following the vehicle observed the vehicle drop someone off at the north doors and then park.

Officers were able to converge on the vehicle and took James (the driver) and Moran into custody.

After a search of the Walmart, the person who was dropped off at the north doors was located and taken to Juvenile Detention.

The probable cause statement goes on to say that James has been arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and convicted as recently as August 8, 2019. He's also been arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault.

No additional information has been provided about the juvenile involved in this case.