Two men seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Nodaway County

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Two people sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m. two miles east of Maryville in Nodaway County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1995 Dodge Dakota was traveling westbound on 280th Street when it ran through the intersection of Katydid Road and travelled off the west side where it struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest off the west side of the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Clint Puckett, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The occupant, 35-year-old Kevin Bradshaw, also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Neither of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Department, Maryville Fire Department, Holt Township Fire Department, and Nodaway County EMS.