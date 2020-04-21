Two more cases of coronavirus identified in Doniphan County, KS

(TROY, Ks.) The Doniphan County Health Department has announced the second and third positive cases of COVID-19 in Doniphan County.

The health department is working to identify any close contacts of the individuals and those who may have been exposed. No details were released about the patients at this time.

Sheryl Pierce, RN/Administrator of the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health Agency explains "we are working diligently to keep our Doniphan County citizens safe and healthy." The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Center for Disease recommends the following:

Stay home as much as possible

Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer

Social distance, at least 6 feet from others, and wear a cloth mask when you need to go out for essentials

Clean surfaces often with an EPA approved cleaner

For more information, visit www.dpcountyks.com, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/