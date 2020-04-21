Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two more cases of coronavirus identified in Doniphan County, KS

This is the second and third positive cases of coronavirus reported in Doniphan County.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 10:08 AM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(TROY, Ks.) The Doniphan County Health Department has announced the second and third positive cases of COVID-19 in Doniphan County. 

The health department is working to identify any close contacts of the individuals and those who may have been exposed. No details were released about the patients at this time. 

Sheryl Pierce, RN/Administrator of the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health Agency explains "we are working diligently to keep our Doniphan County citizens safe and healthy." The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Center for Disease recommends the following:

  • Stay home as much as possible
  • Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer 
  • Social distance, at least 6 feet from others, and wear a cloth mask when you need to go out for essentials
  • Clean surfaces often with an EPA approved cleaner

For more information, visit www.dpcountyks.com, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
The next chance for precipitation comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories